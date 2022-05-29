The water level in Papanasam dam was 70.20 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 615.16 cusecs and a discharge of 304.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 83.40 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 54 cusecs and a discharge of 75 cusecs. The rainfall recorded (in mm) in the following places during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday was Papanasam 1 and Servalaru 4 , PWD officials said.