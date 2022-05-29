Madurai

Water level

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Sunday stood at 132.20 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 371 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level stood at 63.68 feet (71 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 1072 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,931 mcft.

The rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was: Madurai 72, Mettupatti 47.8, Periyapatti 45.2, Viraganur 25.4, Thekkadi 22, Idayapatti 20.1, Chittampatti 11.4, Kodaikanal 8.4, Kallandri 3.2, Melur 3, Pulipatti 2, Thaniyamangalam and Periyar 1 each.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2022 5:14:50 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article65472636.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY