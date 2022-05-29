The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Sunday stood at 132.20 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 371 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level stood at 63.68 feet (71 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 1072 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,931 mcft.

The rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was: Madurai 72, Mettupatti 47.8, Periyapatti 45.2, Viraganur 25.4, Thekkadi 22, Idayapatti 20.1, Chittampatti 11.4, Kodaikanal 8.4, Kallandri 3.2, Melur 3, Pulipatti 2, Thaniyamangalam and Periyar 1 each.