The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 132.10 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 235 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.11 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 1009 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,917 mcft.

Rainfall recorded during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Melur 24, Periyapatti 20.4, Kodaikanal 13, Sothuparai dam 10.5, Sathiyar dam and Thaniyamangalam 9 each, Andipatti 5 and Madurai 3.5.