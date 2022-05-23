Madurai

Water level

The water level on Monday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.55 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 642 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 66.93 feet (71 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,837 mcft.

The rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday are as follows: Periyar: 1, Thekkadi: 3.6 and Kodaikanal recorded 0.8 mm rainfall, said PWD officials.


