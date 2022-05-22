The water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday was 65 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 1,370.74 cusecs and discharge of 353.50 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 83.60 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 227 cusecs and discharge of 75 cusecs. Papanasam recorded 2 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday.