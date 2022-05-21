May 21, 2022 16:24 IST

The water level on Saturday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.90 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 777 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 67.03 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 11 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,704 mcft.