The water level on Wednesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.80 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 847 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 67.60 feet (71 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,563 mcft.