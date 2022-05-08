Madurai

Water level

Water level in Papanasam dam was 47,20 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 66.44 cusecs and a discharge of 204.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 83.70 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 2 cusecs and a discharge of 45 cusecs, PWD officials said on Sunday.


