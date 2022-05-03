Water level
The water level on Tuesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.45 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 100 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.06 feet (71 ft) with nil inflow and discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,579 mcft.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.