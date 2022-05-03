The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 49.40 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 122.64 cusecs and 204.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 84.20 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 7 cusecs and 45 cusecs water was discharged.