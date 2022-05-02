DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 18/11/2021: Released water gushing out from Mullaperiyar dam near Thekkady in Kerala, on Thursday, 18 November 2021. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The water level on Monday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.45 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 100 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.11 feet (71 ft) with nil inflow and discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,590 mcft.