The water level in Papanasam dam was 49.75 feet (max level 143 ft) with an inflow of 67.82 cusecs and discharge of 204.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 84.40 ft (max level 118 ft) with an inflow of 5 cusecs and nil discharge. There was no rainfall in the last 24 hours in the region, said PWD officials on Sunday.