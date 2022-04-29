ATTENTION TAMILNADU DESK: The rapidly dwindling water level at Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli District may be cultivate for the farmer may not being shifted. Photo: A_Shaikmohideen | Photo Credit: Abraham Mills S@Madurai

The water level in Papanasam dam on Friday stood at 50.30 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had no influx of water and 204.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 84.47 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 12 cusecs and no water was discharged.