Water level
The water level in Papanasam dam on Friday stood at 50.30 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had no influx of water and 204.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 84.47 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 12 cusecs and no water was discharged.
