MADURAI

The water level on Thursday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 224 cusecs and discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.37 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 81 cusecs and discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,637 mcft.