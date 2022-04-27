Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 129.35 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 224 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.39 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 127 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,630 mcft.