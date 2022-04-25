April 25, 2022 16:52 IST

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 51.60 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 49.88 cusecs and a discharge of 204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 84.55 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 77 cusecs and nil discharge.