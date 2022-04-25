JUST IN
- 1 min Water level
- T.K. Murthy honoured with Subhash Chandran Memorial Award for Excellence in Percussion
- Madurai falls in love with indie dogs
- Kanimozhi to adopt village panchayat in Thoothukudi district
- Plan to bring Cauvery water to Dindigul in the pipeline
- Retaliatory crimes have dipped in the last 10 months, says DGP
- Walkathon held as part of Oil Conservation Month
- Special Grama Sabha held at Chinnapatti Panchayat; Collector insists people to wear masks without fail
- Local train derails in Chennai Beach station, no casualty reported
- Children make bookmarks with social message
- HC upholds compensation of ₹ 1.05 crore awarded by tribunal
- HC sets aside life term imposed on man, sentences him to five-year RI
- HC confirms permanent status on 390 sanitary workers
- ‘Varumun Kappom’ health camp in Dindigul