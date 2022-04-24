The water level in Papanasam dam was 51.90 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 188.66 cusecs and a discharge of 204.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 84.50 ft (max level 118 ft) with an inflow of 55 cusecs and nil discharge. The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was as follows: Ambasamudram: 28.20, Cheranmahadevi: 1, Manimuthar: 21, Papanasam: 14 and Radhapuram recorded 22 mm rainfall, PWD officials said.