April 23, 2022 17:00 IST

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Saturday stood at 128.80 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 225 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.24 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 127 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,510 mcft.