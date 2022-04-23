JUST IN
- 2 mins Water level
- 2 hrs Woman SI in Tirunelveli stabbed; accused held
- T.N. police equestrian team wins trophies, medals
- Ban lifted on taking bath at night in Courtallam waterfalls
- Volunteers plant 50 saplings on MKU campus
- Asphyxiation: three booked for causing death by negligence
- Tirunelveli-PF pensioners’ adalat on May 5
- Planetarium opens in Thoothukudi
- Banana auction centre to come-up near Kalakkad
- ‘22 asphyxiated in Tamil Nadu in as many months’
- 14 injured in jallikattu
- ‘Earth Day’ observed: Awareness campaign vehicle flagged off; cloth bags distributed
- Threads of change
- World Earth Day observed
- Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams