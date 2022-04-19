The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 128.40 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 975 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.06 feet (maximum level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 358 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,428 mcft.