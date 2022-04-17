April 17, 2022 16:33 IST

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Sunday stood at 127.95 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 475 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 67.95 feet (maximum level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 46 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,332 mcft.