April 13, 2022 18:13 IST

Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 55.60 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 187.85 cusecs and a discharge of 354.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 85.80 feet (118 feet) with an inflow of 96 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs.

