The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 126.50 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1975 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.41 feet (maximum level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 276 cusecs and a discharge of 614 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,033 mcft.