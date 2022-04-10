The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Sunday stood at 125.45 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 850 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.57 feet (maximum level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 324 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,815 mcft.