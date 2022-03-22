The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 70.75 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 118.06 cusecs and 504.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 94.40 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 38 cusecs and 445 cusecs of water was discharged.