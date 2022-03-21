Water level
Water level in the Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 71.40 feet (maximum level is 143 feet). The dam had in inflow of 95.02 cusecs and 504.75 cusecs is discharged. The level of Manimuthar dam (maximum level is 118 feet) stood 94.85 feet. The dam had an inflow of 57 cusecs and 445 cusecs of water is discharged.
