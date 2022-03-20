Water level
The water level in Papanasam dam was 72.05 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 143.40 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 95.28 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 66 cusecs and a discharge of 445 cusecs. There was no rainfall in the region during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday, PWD officials said.
