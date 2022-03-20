The water level on Sunday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 124.95 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 14 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.36 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 370 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,906 mcft.