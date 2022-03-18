Water level
Water level in Papanasam dam on Friday stood at 73.30 feet (permissible level is 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 92.13 cusecs and 504.75 cusecs is discharged. The level of Manimuthar dam stood at 96.10 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 22 cusecs and 445 cusecs of water is discharged.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.