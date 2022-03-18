Water level in Papanasam dam on Friday stood at 73.30 feet (permissible level is 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 92.13 cusecs and 504.75 cusecs is discharged. The level of Manimuthar dam stood at 96.10 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 22 cusecs and 445 cusecs of water is discharged.