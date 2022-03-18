The water level on Friday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 125.20 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 165 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.19 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 369 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,915 mcft.