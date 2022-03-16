DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 10/11/2021: Following sharp increase of water level in Vaigai dam, water release from the dam at Andipatti in Theni district, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, 10 November 2021. Photo: Karthikeyan G/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

The water level on Wednesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 125.50 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 152 cusecs and discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.03 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 369 cusecs and discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,935 mcft.