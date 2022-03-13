The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Sunday stood at 126.15 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.78 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 369 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,010 mcft.