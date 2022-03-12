The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Saturday stood at 126.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 29 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.70 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 322 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,042 mcft.