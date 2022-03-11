MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Friday stood at 126.60 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 31 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.64 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 172 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,068 mcft.