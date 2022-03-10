Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

DINDIGUL: 08/07/2016: View of Mullai Periyar dam near Thekkadi in Kerala. PHOTO: G. Karthikeyan.

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 126.80 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 8 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.62 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 172 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,106 mcft.


