Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 82.80 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 196.88 cusecs an,004.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 100.30 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 39 cusecs and 400 cusecs of water was discharged.