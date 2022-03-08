The water level on Tuesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 127.00 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with nil inflow and discharge of 613 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.52 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 357 cusecs and discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,122 mcft.