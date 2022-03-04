Madurai

Water level

Water level on Friday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 127.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 112 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.26 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 172 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,257 mcft.


