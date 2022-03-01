The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 128.60 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.42 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 238 cusecs and a discharge of 422 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,437 mcft.