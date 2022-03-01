Water level
TIRUNELVELI
The water level in the Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 90.90 feet (maximum level is 143 feet). The dam had in inflow of 380.32 cusecs and 1,004.75 cusecs is discharged. The level of Manimuthar dam (maximum level is 118 feet) stood 102.90 feet. The dam had an inflow of 218 cusecs and 475 cusecs of water is discharged.
