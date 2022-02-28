The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Monday stood at 128.85 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 108 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level stood at 68.50 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 273 cusecs and a discharge of 419 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,510 mcft.