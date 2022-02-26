The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Saturday stood at 129.25 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 110 cusecs and discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.64 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 273 cusecs and discharge of 419 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,627 mcft.