The water level on Friday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.45 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 111 cusecs and discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.70 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 317 cusecs and discharge of 419 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,686 mcft.