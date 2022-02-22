The water level on Tuesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.05 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 70 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.50 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 305 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,763 mcft.