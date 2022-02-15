The water level on Tuesday in Periyar dam stood at 131.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 73 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.77 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 260 cusecs and a discharge of 419 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,139 mcft. There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.