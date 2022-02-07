Water level

Madurai

07 February 2022 18:55 IST

Thewaterlevelon Monday in Periyar dam stood at 132.85 feet (maximum permissiblelevelis 142 ft) with an inflow of 75 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, thewaterlevelstood at 69.06 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 474 cusecs and a discharge of 219 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,545 mcft. There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.

