Water level

Thewaterlevelon Monday in Periyar dam stood at 132.85 feet (maximum permissiblelevelis 142 ft) with an inflow of 75 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, thewaterlevelstood at 69.06 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 474 cusecs and a discharge of 219 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,545 mcft. There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.


