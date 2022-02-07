The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 111.05 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 243.52 cusecs and 1,267.25 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 110.15 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 64 cusecs and 475 cusecs of water was discharged.