The water level in Papanasam dam was 112.25 feet (max level 143 ft) with an inflow of 289.35 cusecs and a discharge of 1304.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 110.52 ft (max level 118 ft) with an inflow of 52 cusecs and a discharge of 475 cusecs.
Water level
February 06, 2022 18:51 IST
