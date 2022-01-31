The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 118.70 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 239.47 cusecs and 1,104.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 112.75 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 42 cusecs and 430 cusecs of water was discharged.