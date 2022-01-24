Water level

Madurai

24 January 2022 19:55 IST

Thewaterlevelon Monday in Periyar dam stood at 136.25 feet (maximum permissiblelevelis 142 ft.) with an inflow of 182 cusecs and discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, thewaterlevelstood at 69.67 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 608 cusecs and discharge of 719 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,505 mcft. There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising